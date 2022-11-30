Microsoft rolled out a lot of updates to Teams in November, including the ability to schedule messages to send later.

Microsoft has shared the latest round of updates made to its Teams communication platform, with a particular focus on business users, as per usual. The latest features cover a few categories, with the most notable ones being the ability to schedule messages to send at a later time and instant meeting polls.

New chat features in Microsoft Teams

Scheduling messages is fairly self-explanatory, and it's a feature designed for remote workers in different time zones, so you can avoid sending messages to someone during their off-work hours. Microsoft already has a feature like this in Outlook, but now it's also available in Teams.

Another new capability for chats is the ability to accept or reject a group chat invitation from users outside your organization. This was already possible for one-on-one chats, but it's now extending to group chats as well. Microsoft has also added the ability to start a Teams chat with Distribution Groups, Mail-enabled Security Groups, and Office 365 Groups up to 250 people.

Users can also now filter their chat notifications in Teams (in the Activity tab) so that only unread notifications are displayed. Microsoft has updated the way search works so that when you click a search result, you see the conversation history around the message you clicked, so you can get the full context.

Finally, it's now possible to attach files from OneDrive for Business when requesting e-signature approvals in the Approvals app.

Meeting and calling features

On the meeting and calling front, the biggest change is the addition of instant meeting polls. Basically, you can now create quick polls with binary answer options, such as Yes/No. This makes it easier to quickly gather feedback on an idea presented during a meeting without having to write anything.

Other updates include the ability to automatically switch to a 7x7 grid view during large meetings. This view was available before, but it had to be enabled manually for a meeting, and now it will show up as needed. Microsoft has also updated the meeting experience on the web with the new pre-join screen, a dynamic view, and a new control bar. For PSTN users, it's now possible to join breakout rooms in a meeting and return to the main meeting afterwards. Meanwhile, the Android app now supports transcription for one-on-one and group calls.

New features for Teams devices

If you're using certain Teams devices, there are also some news for you. Now, when a user is in a hybrid meeting inside a meeting room with a Teams Rooms device, while also joining in through their personal device, that user's video feed will be removed from view in the Teams Rooms device, since users in the meeting room can see them in person.

Microsoft is also adding support for hotdesking in portrait mode for Teams displays. Microsoft is also rebranding the Common Area Phone license to Teams Shared Devices license, which now includes access to the hotdesking experience, so different users can reserve a Teams display to use with their personal credentials as needed.

There's also a new Teams-certified device, the Poly G5700. This is a modular system that can connect multiple cameras, microphones, and more, and it's now certified for use in large meeting rooms with Teams for Android.

Over on the management side, IT admins can now manage the entire lifecycle of a Surface Hub as a Teams device from the Teams Admin Portal. They can also remotely restart a device, download logs, and more.

These features may still be rolling out, so you may see some of them, while others haven't shown up yet. You'll need to wait a while longer if you're not seeing some of these. For government entities, it's also worth mentioning that Teams Connectors support is coming to GCC customers, and the ability to cast from a Teams desktop device to a Teams Rooms device is rolling out to GCC-High users.

Source: Microsoft