Microsoft Teams is now available on the Microsoft Store

It’s taken a few years, but Microsoft has finally put its Teams communication service on the Microsoft Store, making it easier for users to find and download. Microsoft had announced it would be publishing the app on its digital storefront a few weeks ago through a listing on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, and now, it’s finally here.

Until now, the only way to get Teams on Windows 10 was to download it straight from the official website or to install it as part of Microsoft 365. On Windows 11, there’s Chat with Microsoft Teams, which is built right into the OS, but that only allows you to use Teams for personal accounts, not for business. If you wanted to do that, you’d still need to use your web browser to find it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The problem some may have with that is that using a search engine can often lead users to illegitimate download websites that can deliver malware to their machines. That’s the whole point of having a centralized platform like the Microsoft Store, just like Android has the Play Store or iOS has the App Store. Considering Microsoft Teams was initially launched well after the Microsoft Store, and that the Store itself has supported Win32 apps for a long time, too, it’s always been surprising that the Teams never made it to the platform. There was a version of Teams designed to run on Windows 10 devices in S mode, but that hasn’t been supported for a while now.

Downloading Teams from the Microsoft Store still gets you the same app you’d get from the website, so don’t expect any changes there. In fact, it’s exactly the same app, because it’s not even hosted on the Microsoft Store. It’s one of those apps that can be updated externally, and it’s really just downloading the same file you’d get by going to the official website.

If you’re on Windows 10, the app will be able to handle your work or school accounts, as well as personal Microsoft accounts. On Windows 11, it only supports work and school accounts, since personal accounts are already supported by the built-in Teams app. If you’re confused by this, try to remember that the Teams app for personal accounts has an icon with a purple T on a white square, while the app for business accounts is the opposite. You can download the app using the link below.

Download Teams on the Microsoft Store