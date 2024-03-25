Key Takeaways Microsoft is refreshing the Teams personal app on Windows 11 with bigger avatars, larger reaction icons, and updated colors.

The new visual redesign is focused on creating a more "fun and lightweight" experience based on user feedback.

The updates are currently only available to Teams Insiders, but users can join the program and submit feedback for future changes.

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular online communication and collaboration tools out there. Although it caters more to commercial customers, the Redmond tech firm also offers other SKUs to reach more audiences. Recently, we also discussed how Microsoft's recent attempt at the unification of the Teams app for personal and business use is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done. Now, the company has noted that it is working on a visual refresh for the free Teams personal app in Windows 11.

How is Microsoft refreshing Teams' visual design?

In a very brief blog post announced recently, Microsoft has detailed some of the ways in which it is improving the UI of the Teams personal app on Windows 11. The firm says that its latest focus is on making the Teams app more "fun and lightweight" based on user feedback. To that end, the upcoming visual redesign has bigger avatars for people and larger reaction icons. Additionally, it has increased the spacing between certain elements and also updated some colors and design aesthetics, in the hope that this will offer a more inviting experience.

Is the latest Teams visual refresh available?

The latest updates to the Teams app are being rolled out only to Teams Insiders for now. Although the update isn't being made available generally just yet, you can head over to the app's settings, go to the Teams Insider section, join the program, and restart the app to take advantage of the latest features as they become available. However, there is no word yet on when, or if, these changes will be rolled out publicly. For now, if you have feedback, you can use the in-app form, submit ideas through the dedicated portal, or create a post in Microsoft's technical forums.