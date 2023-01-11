The company could charge up to $10 per user per month for Teams Premium

Microsoft announced a host of new Teams features at its Ignite 2022 conference in October last year and shared details about Teams Premium -- its add-on subscription with advanced AI-powered features. The premium subscription rolled out in preview as a 30-day trial in December, and Microsoft plans to launch it next month. Once it goes live, Microsoft will move a few features from regular Teams licenses to Teams Premium, forcing users to pay extra to continue using them.

Microsoft revealed this change in a licensing guide update spotted by The Register (via The Verge). It states that "some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to [a] Teams Premium license" 30 days after Teams Premium goes live. "After the 30-day grace period, users will lose access to features previously available in Teams without the Teams Premium add-on, unless the admin purchases and assigns Teams Premium licenses for their users," the guide adds.

Here are all the features that Microsoft will move behind a bigger paywall:

Live translated captions

Timeline markers in Teams meeting recordings for when a user leaves or joins a meeting

Custom organization Together Mode scenes

Virtual appointments SMS notifications

Virtual appointments: organizational analytics in the Teams admin center

Virtual appointments: scheduled queue view

Along with these features, Teams Premium will give you access to a new Meeting guide to help you choose the right type of meeting, along with custom meeting logos and backgrounds. You'll also get several AI-powered features, like intelligent recaps of meetings, AI-generated tasks from meetings, and intelligent playback to navigate meetings using chapters.

Furthermore, Teams Premium will offer personalized insights for meetings, intelligent search, and security improvements to prevent users from recording meetings and copying text from the meeting chat. For all these features, Microsoft is expected to charge $10 per user per month. The company will reveal final pricing details once the add-on goes live.

Source: The Register

Via: The Verge