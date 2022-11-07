Microsoft has announced that the web version of Teams can now be installed as a progressive web app (PWA) on Linux. Like other PWAs, installing the Teams app makes it possible to use some additional features, bringing the experience more in line with what you can get with the Teams app for Windows.

Among the capabilities enabled by the Teams PWA on Linux, you will be able to use custom backgrounds for your video feed, and there's also support for a gallery view in meetings, the "raise hand" feature, and more. Plus, you get some functionality you'd expect from typical desktop apps, such as the ability to automatically start with the system, access to system app permissions, and, of course, notifications, which are crucial in an instant messaging app.

Microsoft also says this will help the company deliver new features faster for Linux users, so over time, you should see more parity between the different versions of Teams. That's the big benefit of web-based apps - they're easy to update on different platforms, since a lot of the technologies are the same. Teams apps have always been largely web-based, and in fact, the Teams integration in Windows 11 is powered by Edge WebView2 and ReactJS.

If you want to install the Teams PWA on Linux, you'll need to be using Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome as your browser. Similar to how other PWAs typically work, you can simply head over to the web version of Teams, and you should see a prompt letting you know you can install the service as an app. While Microsoft only specifically mentions these two browsers, you should be able to install the Teams PWA on other Chromium-based browsers, such as Opera and Vivaldi. For the most part, these browsers should work similarly underneath, so there should be no reason why they won't work.

