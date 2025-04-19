Summary Classic Teams reached end of support on July 1, 2024, and will no longer be available after July 1, 2025.

Microsoft is removing the ability to open files directly in classic Teams as part of its ongoing push to get users to switch to the new Teams app.

The change, rolling out from April 15 to April 30, 2025, affects classic Teams on Windows, Mac, and the web.

Last year, Microsoft announced that the classic Teams app, which is the original version of Microsoft Teams, would reach the end of support on July 1, 2024, and the end of availability this year, on July 1, 2025. Ever since, the company has made it its mission to encourage customers to switch over to the new Teams app.

Microsoft is yet again pushing the very same agenda, and just removed a core feature from the classic Teams app — which will likely be enough of a push to convince anyone still holding on to finally make the switch.

You won’t be able to open files in classic Teams for much longer

According to Neowin, Microsoft has shared that it's removing the option to open a file in classic Teams via the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal under the ID MC1058266. The company seems to know how important the feature is to users, and has categorized it as a Major change.

Ultimately, instead of opening and viewing a file directly within the classic Microsoft Teams app, you'll need to go through the hassle of opening the file in the appropriate app that supports that file type.

For instance, while you won't be able to open a .docx file in the classic Teams app anymore, you can open it in the Microsoft Word desktop app or the browser version. The company mentions that it’s removing the option to open files to “address certain security vulnerabilities that surfaced recently with classic Teams.”

What’s strangely coincidental is that the “security vulnerabilities” only seem to affect classic Teams, as the company explicitly assured users that this change won’t affect file open options for the new version of Microsoft Teams. As expected, this change affects classic Teams for Windows desktop, classic Teams for Mac desktop, and classic Teams for the web. The change will begin automatically rolling out starting April 15, 2025, and will continue until April 30, 2025.

Microsoft has a bit of a habit of removing features from older versions (whether that’s an app like classic Teams or an entire operating system like Windows 10) and then adding them to the newer, better-performing version. Take removing the Clock from Windows 10 and reintroducing it in Windows 11 as an example. So, it’s not exactly surprising to see the company quietly strip out functionality from classic Teams in yet another move that nudges users toward the new app.