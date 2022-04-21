Microsoft Teams will soon be available on the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft will soon be releasing Teams on the Microsoft Store, making it easier for users to download and install the communication app. Currently, the only way to download the “classic” version of Teams is to go to the official website, but that could change as soon as next month.

When we say “classic”, we’re referring to the version of Teams that existed prior to Windows 11. Microsoft’s latest operating system comes with a feature called Chat with Microsoft Teams, and it’s powered by a brand-new Teams app. This app is only designed to work with personal Microsoft accounts, though. If you want to use Teams with a work or school account, you have to install a different version of the app.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, that’s exactly what’s coming to the Microsoft Store in May. This version of Teams will be available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and it’ll be slightly different depending on which OS you have. Because Windows 10 doesn’t have Teams integration, the app will support work, school, or personal accounts. On Windows 11, though, only work and school accounts will be supported.

Considering it launched well after the Microsoft Store was well-established, it’s odd that Teams has had such a bad track record with showing up on the Microsoft Store. Back in 2018, we did get a version of Teams on the platform, but it was exclusive to Windows 10 S, and it was only made because Windows 10 S users couldn’t install apps from outside the Microsoft Store. While the page for that app is still available today, it won’t do anything for you. Of course, there’s also Teams for Surface Hub, which also can’t be installed on a regular PC.

A version of Teams for the Microsoft Store is only one of the many things Microsoft has recently added to its roadmap, though it’s likely the most noteworthy one. Other improvements coming to Teams including support for more languages for suggested replies on mobile, or the ability to force Together Mode to be viewed for everyone in a meeting, so everyone has the same experience. These improvements are expected to arrive between this month and the next, though those dates could always slip.

