Microsoft is making the Teams app on Windows 11 a whole lot less confusing, as the company is working to create a unified app that supports both personal and work or school accounts. This has been one of the most heavily requested features for Teams, and starting with Windows 11 build 26080 in the Canary and Dev channels, you can start testing it right now.

No more Teams (work or school)

For years, Microsoft has been offering two separate Microsoft Teams apps on Windows. There's the version that's preinstalled on Windows 11, which only works with personal Microsoft account. If you wanted to use Teams for work or school, you'd have to get a separate version of the app. The work-oriented app would be labeled as "Microsoft Teams (work or school)", but regardless, having two apps with the same name was confusing and it made no sense. Microsoft even had two slightly different icons for each app.

Obviously, this caused some confusion with customers, who likely opened the wrong app far too many times because of them having such identical names. It was even less logical considering that the Teams app on Anroid and iPhone can handle both personal and work accounts, so there was no reason for Windows to be different.

A unified Teams app is coming soon

If you're a Windows Insider running Windows 11 build 26080, which is rolling out today, you're one of the first to be able to use this new unified experience. For now, the new Teams app is still labeled as "work or school" and it's included alongside the old Microsoft Teams (free) app, but this will be removed in the future, and the unified app will eventually be called just Microsoft Teams.

The unified app will become generally available when Windows 11 version 24H2 releases later this year. If you're a business user who's already using the work version of Teams, the ability to log in with a personal account will be available with a standard monthly update to the app, since this new unified app is still built on top of the current app for work.

In addition to supporting all kinds of accounts, the Teams app is also getting a few other improvements that tie with it. For example, you can easily join a meeting with the app, and you can choose which account to use or use no account at all, so it's easier to join meetings. Incoming call notifications will also have a new look (if you've previously used the Teams app for personal use), and they'll show which account is receiving the call. Additionally, each account in Teams will open in a different window, if you prefer separating your accounts that way.

Copilot gets better yet again

While Teams is the headliner of Windows 11 build 26080, there's a bit more in tow, too. This build also makes the new Copilot commands announced a few weeks ago available to more people. This includes the ability to ask for available wireless networks, clean storage, and more. It also includes Power Automate integration for Copilot.

Perhaps more importantly, Microsoft has introduced a new experience for Copilot, giving you the option to turn the AI assistant into a normal application window, rather than having it docked to the side of the screen. This window can be resized and moved at will, so you can use Copilot in whatever way feels more comfortable.

Paint gets improved brush sizes

While it's not inherently part of build 26080, Microsoft has also started rolling out an update for the Paint app on Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. This new update brings a couple of notable improvements, starting with brush, pencil, and eraser sizes. Before, you'd have to choose a size from a dropdown menu with a few preset options, but now, each of these tools will show a slider on the side, allowing you to choose a more precise size for the pointer. The app will also show a preview of the size of the respective tool on the canvas, so you know right away which size is best for you.

This update also adds a new tool for choose the background for an image by using the Layers panel. At the bottom of the list of layers, you can click the Background button to choose a solid color for the background, or hide it completely to keep it transparent. Finally, you now have the option to copy content from an image including all visible layers. To do this, you have to use a new keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + C. The standard Ctrl + C shortcut will only copy content from the current active layer.

What else is new in Windows 11 build 26080

Aside from all this, Microsoft has made a few smaller improvements in the latest windows 11 preview. This includes the ability to enable live captions from the Quick Settings panel, and on the taskbar, progress bars for apps now have a new design, too.

File Explorer also has a small but significant improvement. When extracting files and there's a name conflict, you can now choose to take a specific action for all instances of the conflict, rather than choosing one at a time. Otherwise, as usual, there are a few fixes included in this build:

[General] IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DEV DRIVE USERS: Insiders on Build 26068 and higher who have Dev Drives should no longer see their Dev Drives breaking when rolling back as long as you roll back to Build 26063 and higher. Rolling back to earlier builds may still result in issues with Dev Drives.

Insiders on Build 26068 and higher who have Dev Drives should no longer see their Dev Drives breaking when rolling back as long as you roll back to Build 26063 and higher. Rolling back to earlier builds may still result in issues with Dev Drives. IMPORTANT NOTE : Fixed an issue causing Windows Update in Settings to not load or crash in Build 26063. If you are still on Build 26063 and encounter this, rebooting may resolve the issue . If it doesn’t, the update should still eventually download on its own – appreciate your patience.

: Fixed an issue causing Windows Update in Settings to not load or crash in Build 26063. If you are still on Build 26063 and encounter this, . If it doesn’t, the update should still eventually download on its own – appreciate your patience. Fixed an issue for Narrator not working when setting up a device or in Advanced Startup. [Copilot in Windows*] Fixed an issue where if you turned the Copilot icon off and back on in Settings never showed it on your taskbar again. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed a memory leak related to showing the tooltip for the date and time in the taskbar when you had enabled additional clocks. [File Explorer] Fixed an underlying issue believed to be the cause of some Insiders finding File Explorer had started freezing and using unexpectedly high CPU in the last couple builds. Please file feedback in the Feedback Hub if you continue experiencing this after upgrading.

Fixed an issue where your preference for “Show extracted files when complete” when extracting files in File Explorer wasn’t persisting across upgrades.

Fixed a timing issue where when you start a search from Home in File Explorer, it might unexpectedly show no results the first time you tried.

Fixed an issue causing the Details view in File Explorer to be unexpectedly cramped in recent builds when using compact mode.

Made a change to help address an issue where after a DWM crash, when you opened File Explorer it could just show a blank area on top instead of rendering the area correctly.

Fixed an issue where the 7zip and ZIP compression options weren’t displaying correctly for Insiders with the English (United Kingdom) display language. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue which could lead to your GPU showing as -1 in Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager may unexpectedly show no GPU % used (when that was not the case).

Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability. [Audio] Fixed an issue causing HDMI connected devices to not have audio in the last few builds. [Input] Fixed an issue causing the input switcher (WIN + Space) design to revert to an older style and draw in the wrong location.

Fixed an issue where DWM could hang when writing with pen in Snipping Tool.

Fixed a high hitting ctfmon.exe crash, which could impact the ability to input text.

Fixed an issue where magnifier wasn’t following the mouse cursor when centered on screen in recent builds.

Fixed an issue where mouse cursor shadows (if enabled) were not rendered correctly with large cursors.

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was unexpectedly leaving a trail of mice on the screen.

Fixed an issue which could lead to some mice and keyboards not working in safe mode.

Fixed an issue where when waking your PC from sleep in Build 26063 the touchpad might be banged out in Device Manager, resulting in the mouse cursor not showing when you tried to use it. [Settings] Fixed an issue where a Display Connection section was incorrectly showing up under Settings > System > Display > Graphics that when clicked, would crash Settings.

Fixed an issue where a brightness slider might not show in Settings > System > Display in recent builds even though a brightness slider was available for you to use in Quick Settings. [Other] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to Snipping Tool hanging.

Fixed an underlying dxgi.dll issue which led to some app and game crashes in Build 26058+.

Fixed an underlying issue with winmmbase.dll which could lead to app crashes in Build 26058+.

Fixed an issue related to tcpip.sys which was causing some Insiders to see bugchecks with UNEXPECTED_KERNEL_MODE_TRAP in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to see bugchecks with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to see bugchecks with DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue where if you attempted to use the Windows Update troubleshooter, it would show error 0x803C010A. read more

All of these changes are available with today's update for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. If you're enrolled in either of these, the new build will install sooner rather than later, but you might want to check for updates manually if you don't want to wait.