Tried of your Teams meetings always looking the same way? Microsoft has just added one more method for you to spice up the way you look when on calls with your colleagues in Teams. Now rolling out to everyone are video filters in Microsoft Teams meetings.

Just as the name of the feature suggests, video filters in Microsoft Teams are a new way for you to remove distractions in your video feed and add certain effects in its place. These filters come in many forms in animated styles as well as filters that can change the hue of your feed. Similar to choosing backgrounds, you can apply these themes in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 and macOS before you join the meeting itself right in the lobby. You'll also be able to choose the video filters right from the meeting experience under the more video effects. No extra work is necessary to find the feature either, as it'll be enabled by default.

If you're wondering what's behind these filters, it is artificial intelligence and the Teams Platform infrastructure. Microsoft launched some of these filters as part of a first-party app called Custom Filters, and more will be added soon. And for privacy? Admins will have full control of this feature and can disable or enable it in the Teams admin console. Those who are using Teams in education won't be seeing this feature just yet, however.

This is just one new feature for Microsoft Teams. Microsoft confirmed that it is also working on support for spatial audio in Microsoft Teams, which can help make your meeting experience sound more natural and like people are in the room with you. This feature has a tag on the Microsoft 365 roadmap and is believed to be coming to the Microsoft Teams desktop app later in May.

Source: Microsoft