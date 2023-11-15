Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams is continuously updated with new features and enhancements to improve productivity and attract more users, with a list of new capabilities recently revealed.

Immersive experiences powered by Microsoft Mesh, including personalized avatars and interactive activities, will be available in January 2024.

Other new features rolling out now through January 2024 include AI-powered voice isolation, generative backgrounds, customization of reactions, and enhancements for code blocks and team management. IT admins also have new deployment and collaboration tools available.

Teams is regularly updated with new features and enhancements by Microsoft, which makes sense given that the online communication and collaboration tool has hundreds of millions of customers. The Redmond tech firm continually diversifies its offerings on the platform to boost the productivity of its existing users and attract new ones. Recently, it revealed the list of all the new capabilities it added to Teams during the month of October 2023. Today, during its Ignite conference, Microsoft has detailed the latest features rolling out to Teams, along with those coming in the next few months.

Immersive experiences powered by Microsoft Mesh are becoming generally available in January 2024. Organizations will be able to toggle between 2D and 3D views, with the latter offering personalized avatars, pre-configured 3D environments, seat assignments, spatial audio, live reactions, and interactive activities such as (virtually) roasting marshmallows and answering ice-breaking questions. Naturally, Microsoft Mesh is becoming generally available in this time frame too, enabling users to build personalized 3D environments using the low-code Mesh editor utility. However, it is important to note that this feature will be exclusive to those with a Teams Premium license.

Certain new capabilities are rolling out now to Teams customers too. AI-powered voice isolation and decoration using generative backgrounds are being released with full availability slated for January 2024. However, the latter will only be available for Teams Premium customers. In addition, other features rolling out now through January 2024 are customization of default reactions, forwarding of chats, the ability to set a profile picture for a group chat, integration with Loop components in channels, and AI-powered channel backgrounds. Meanwhile, Teams Phone users can now leverage private lines and protected voicemail, with Microsoft working on new offers in India as well.

It is also interesting to note that following the availability of the new desktop client for Windows and Mac, the web experience is getting a similar upgrade. Microsoft has promised a more simple and responsive design that is also performant. The Redmond tech firm has offered a 2x faster performance with 50% less memory consumption on Chrome and Edge. In addition, here is the status of some more capabilities on the way for Teams in January 2024 too:

New keyboard shortcuts

Enhancements for code blocks

Simplified notifications

Better management of teams and channels

Discoverable private teams

Enhancements for shared channels

Finally, there are improvements in tow for IT admins too. These come in the form of Teams Rooms deployments now being possible with Windows Autopatch, along with advanced collaboration tools, among other things. There are tons of Copilot-powered enhancements slated for Teams as well, read more about them here.