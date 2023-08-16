Key Takeaways Microsoft is introducing a new "Play Together" widget for Microsoft Teams on Windows 11, allowing gamers to connect with friends while gaming on their PCs.

The widget enables screen sharing, video or voice chat, and the ability to invite up to 20 friends to join the call.

While convenient for some, this may not be welcomed by those who are not fans of the service, as it adds to the perceived abundance of "ads" for Microsoft services on the operating system.

Microsoft is finding new ways to try and get you to use Microsoft Teams. In the latest, there's now the "Microsoft Teams Play Together" widget that you can download on Windows 11. This is basically a new way to unite you with your friends through Teams, instead of a competing service like Discord when gaming on your Windows PC.

Available through the Microsoft Store, and as spotted by MSPoweruser, this Xbox Game Bar widget is partially nifty if you're already using the consumer version of Microsoft Teams that's pre-installed on Windows 11 as the Chat app. Sign in with your personal Microsoft Account, and you can screen share your gameplay via Microsoft Teams, and video or vice chat while you're playing by simply summoning the Xbox Game Bar overlay with Windows Key and G.

Since it's a widget, you can see the video feed of your friends overlaid on top of your game. You also can generate and share a link to have more friends join you. Up to 20 friends can join the call, and you can continue the call via chat later on.

At the time of writing, the Microsoft Teams Play Together widget has just one rating on the Microsoft Store, indicating that it was very easy to set up and get started with. The Microsoft Store also indicated that the app was just published on August 14. It works on Windows 10, too, as the system requirements are listed as Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher.

As cool and convenient as it is, a new Microsoft Teams widget for the Xbox Game Bar might be seen as aggressive by those who aren't a fan of the service. Microsoft already pre-pins the Teams chat app to the Windows 11 taskbar, and even though this widget isn't installed by default, it's going to be yet another Teams integration on Windows, which as we argued, is starting to be full of "ads" for Microsoft services.