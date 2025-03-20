Summary Windows 10 users receive upgrade emails urging them to switch to Windows 11

Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025, pushing for upgrades

Trading in old PCs for new ones is Microsoft's suggestion, but there are better ways to repurpose old hardware.

Microsoft has a problem. If StatCounter is to be believed, 58.7% of Windows users have stuck to Windows 10, despite it losing support in just over half a year. And while Windows 11 has picked up the pace and now takes 38.13% of the market, it's still lagging behind its older brother. If you're looking for a way to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11, Microsoft has a bright idea: just trade in your old PC and use the money to get a new one. Sheesh, why didn't I think of that?

Microsoft begins pestering Windows 10 users via email to upgrade

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has begun sending out emails to Windows 10 users informing them to upgrade. Amongst the details is this little nugget:

What does this mean for me? After October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes for Windows 10. What can I do with my old computer? Trade it in or recycle it with local organizations. Will my Windows 10 PC stop working? No. Your PC will continue to work, but support will be discontinued.

I'm really not sure how much money Microsoft thinks people can squeeze out of a trade-in for a Windows 10 machine. In fact, I'd argue you'd get more value out of a Windows 10 machine by keeping it around versus selling it online or at a store. Don't believe me? Then check out these articles we have on the topic:

See? There are a ton of ways you can use old hardware instead of purchasing new stuff that can do the same job. A lot more valuable than trading it in, that's for sure.