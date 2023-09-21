Key Takeaways DALL-E 3 will be available soon for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, allowing for more accurate image generation based on detailed descriptions.

Microsoft is testing DALL-E 3 with select Bing Chat users.

Unlike ChatGPT, DALL-E 3 is free to use in Bing Chat.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the DALL-E 3 art generator tool will be available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the coming weeks. However, thanks to Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, Bing Chat users can already use the image creator tool without paying a subscription fee.

DALL-E 3 is an upgrade to the present DALL-E 2 model and is capable of handling more complex prompts, allowing users to describe their needs with more clarity. In return for a prompt with a detailed description, DALL-E 3 will generate more accurate images to match your expectations. So, instead of asking it to generate an image of a cat, you can ask for a picture of a cat wearing a hat with XDA written on it.

ChatGPT users will have to buy a subscription and wait a few weeks to get their hands on DALL-E 3. But for those using Bing Chat, you could be one of those lucky users who can test the feature right now. As confirmed by Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin, the software giant is already testing the latest DALL-E model with select Bing Chat users. However, remember that the art generator tool is only available when you sign in to Bing with your Microsoft account. You can ask questions without signing in, but the text-to-image generator is available only to those who sign in to Bing Chat.

The image creator tool in Microsoft's chatbot is not exclusive to Microsoft Edge. Since Bing Chat is now fully available for all Chrome desktop users, you can use it to generate images. Again, you need to log in to Bing with your Microsoft account for it to work.

Besides DALL-E 3, Microsoft is also testing the 'Continue on phone' feature in Bing Chat to allow users to start conversations on their PCs and continue them on their phones. The feature is currently buggy and doesn't work as you'd expect. But when it does, you should also be able to generate images using the newest DALL-E model and bring them to your handset by scanning the QR code.