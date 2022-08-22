Microsoft could begin testing keyboard and mouse support for Xbox Cloud Gaming

It looks like we’re getting a little closer to having keyboard and mouse support on Xbox Cloud Gaming. A recent update to the Xbox Insider app for Xbox Insiders in the Windows Gaming Flight shows off icons for a keyboard and mouse. Furthermore, you can filter games with keyboard and mouse support in the search tool.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming offers support for physical controllers produced by companies like Microsoft, 8bitdo, SteelSeries, and more. The service also offers support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and touchscreen controls. As you can see, the service is fairly accommodating when it comes to input devices. Despite offering many alternative choices, Microsoft has neglected keyboard and mouse support.

While there are plenty of games that could work quite well with keyboard and mouse setups, there are limitations. Despite Xbox Cloud Gaming running from the cloud, it still relies on Xbox hardware. Just last year, Microsoft upgraded the hardware in its data centers, making use of custom Xbox Series X hardware, and the Xbox Series X supports mouse and keyboard input. Hopefully, the new icons seen in the Xbox Insider app mean that we are one step closer to keyboard and mouse support becoming a reality. However, as of now, there is no indication of when this feature, if ever, will launch.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been in beta since 2019. The service was made available to Xbox Ultimate Game Pass subscribers in late 2020, giving users instant access to over 100 games. Since 2020, the service has expanded its coverage and is now available in over 20 countries and can be accessed through more devices. The service offers support for Android and iOS devices. It can also be accessed on a computer with a supported browser and even on TVs. For those curious about the experience, you can try Xbox Cloud Gaming by signing up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Source: Windows Central