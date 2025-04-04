Microsoft is testing Insider builds that use the modern ReFS file format instead of the more common NTFS for a clean installation of Windows 11. When you install a supported version of Windows using an ISO or from a USB drive, you can choose ReFS or the default NTFS format when you reach the “setup” screen, where you enter the region and language and your license key. While not explicitly mentioned in Microsoft’s release notes for Insider build 27823 (Canary), PhantomofEarth on X noticed this Flexible Storage option.

3 What is the ReFS File System?

A file system that’s resilient from data corruption and responsive

ReFS stands for “Resilient File System.” It has been used for secondary drives, starting with Windows 8. However, it hasn’t been available as part of a bootable Windows drive. However, it looks like that might be changing with a rebirth through a Flexible Storage option.

The new file system promises to fix problems with the “NT File System” (NTFS), including data corruption protection, improved workload performance, and scalability on large volumes. Checksums for metadata and file data achieve better resilience.

When a ReFS-formatted drive reads or writes files, it examines the checksum to ensure accuracy. The idea is to detect corruption in your drive for corruption in real time. It is also integrated with Windows 11’s Storage Spaces feature. With ReFS, Windows can detect data corruption and repair issues by copying alternative data copies of files on a separate drive. In addition to checking for data corruption, an automated data integrity scanner fixes the corruption. So, it is an auto-correcting file system that protects your data more proactively than NTFS. A drive formatted with ReFS could render disk-checking utilities like the built-in chkdsk tool obsolete.

2 Could ReFS replace NTFS?

It’s a good possibility, but there are drawbacks

NTFS is a widely available file system and has been the standard for Windows systems. It is proven to have many benefits, such as larger volume sizes — up to 256TB — stability, BitLocker encryption, and removable drive support. ReFS, conversely, isn’t widely available, boot media isn’t supported (you can't boot into Windows from it), file system compression isn't available, and storage isn’t entirely stable. It’s also worth noting that a ReFS volume can be accessed by other OSs formatted with NTFS. It's also important to note that legacy OS compatibility issues could exist. For instance, Windows 7 or 8 can't use it without several registry tweaks, and Windows 10 and 11 also have difficulties with it on older systems. Also, we can expect certain apps to have incompatibilities with the file system.

1 NTFS is key for now

But ReFS is waiting in the wings