Key Takeaways

  • Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel are getting Windows 11 build 23521 which has new features related to the Taskbar and Dynamic lighting.
  • Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel are getting build 22631.2191 which brings features like HDR background support and some tweaks to the narrator experience.

Windows Insiders, it's time to download new Windows 11 builds! Rolling out now is Windows 11 build 23521 in the Dev channel, and Windows 11 build 22631.2191 for those with features rolling out on the beta channel, and also Windows 11 build 22621.2191 for those with new features off by default in the beta channel. These are all small builds, but the Dev channel is picking up some new features related to the Taskbar and Dynamic lighting. Meanwhile, in the Beta channel, there's HDR Background support, natural voices for the narrator, and a few other tweaks.

Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23521

never-combine-mode-settings-update

We'll be starting first with what’s new in build 23521 on the Dev channel. The most significant change is that Microsoft has updated the settings for using the never combined mode on the taskbar. Now, you can turn never combined mode on by simply adjusting “Combine taskbar buttons and hide labels” to always. Other than this change, you can now sync your Windows accent color with the RGB accessories you might own that are compatible with Dynamic Lighting. Finally, in Task Manager, Microsoft updated the Task Manager settings page and dialogues to match the design principles of Windows 11. The design has a similar look and feel to the Settings in Windows 11. See below for all the other fixes and new features.

Known issues in Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23521

If you're wondering about known issues this week, there are a few new ones. Microsoft says the taskbar isn’t loading for some Insiders when logging into their PC after installing this build. Microsoft is also working on a fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash on the login screen when attempting to enter safe mode. Additionally, some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component.

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22631.2191

Next up, there's the beta channel. Build 22631.2191 brings features like HDR background support and some tweaks to the narrator experience. This was previously in the Canary channel, but You can now set JXR files to be your desktop background and if you have an HDR display, they will render in full HDR. Microsoft is also introducing new natural voices in French, Portuguese, English (India), German and Korean that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail, and do more. Other changes are below.

Known issues in Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22631.2191

There are just a few known issues in this build this week. Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash on the login screen when attempting to enter safe mode. There's also an issue where the context menu background in File Explorer may appear transparent, and where the icons on your desktop may all go blank. You might not also see the safely remove hardware icon in the system tray, and Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing typing with the Japanese and Chinese IMEs to not work correctly after the latest flights for some Insiders.

That's all the action this week. Microsoft also released Windows 11 Build 22621.2213 to the Release Preview Channel for those running Windows 11 22H2. It's a small one, with plenty of fixes. As usual, these builds will be waiting for you in Windows Update.