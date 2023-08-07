Key Takeaways Microsoft is testing plugins for Bing Chat in the sidebar of Microsoft Edge Canary, indicating that they may be in the final stages of development and available soon.

The plugins shown in a GIF image include OpenTable, Wolfram, Instacart, and more, offering value-added features like booking restaurant tables and generating visualizations of data.

Microsoft may eventually make the plugins available on the Bing Chat web page, allowing users to access them regardless of the browser they use, but currently, they can only be accessed through the Edge sidebar by clicking the "Customize" pane.

At its annual developer conference earlier this year, Microsoft announced that plugins for Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge are coming. And it looks like the company won't leave us waiting for too long, as it's already started testing a plethora of plugins for Bing Chat in the sidebar of Microsoft Edge Canary.

The plugin support for Bing Chat is currently limited to select users running the Microsoft Edge Canary browser. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Leopeva64, who spotted the feature first, shared a GIF showing a section for Bing Chat plug-ins, and while they can't be downloaded yet, it may mean that Microsoft may be in the final stages of development and they should be available soon.

Some of the important plugins shown in the GIF image include OpenTable, Wolfram, Instacart, and more. From booking a restaurant table to generating a visualization of data, plugin support in Bing Chat will be a nice value addition, as was the case with ChatGPT. And since both ChatGPT and Bing Chat are powered by GPT-4 LLM (large language model), plugins that work on OpenAI's platform should also work on Microsoft's chatbot, just like how Chrome extensions are supported in the Edge browser.

However, it'll be interesting to see whether Microsoft launches plugin access through the Edge sidebar before making them available on the Bing Chat web page. We haven't seen any evidence suggesting plugins could soon be available on the Bing Chat web page. Either way, those wanting to access them through the Edge sidebar will have to click the "Customize" pane (+ icon in the Edge sidebar) to visit the plugin store.

Even if not on the same day, Microsoft will eventually introduce plugin support for the Bing Chat web page, too. And when that happens, you should be able to use Bing Chat plugins no matter which browser you use. In order for all of this to work seamlessly, Microsoft needs to ensure the broader availability of the chatbot. In recent efforts, the software giant launched the Bing chatbot for Google Chrome and Safari web browsers.