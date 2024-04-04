Key Takeaways Copilot continues to grow in popularity, now replacing the swipe gesture for notifications on Windows 11 tablets.

Microsoft is pushing Copilot as a more useful and profitable AI assistant, expanding its capabilities with each update.

Copilot is taking over the notifications shortcut on Windows tablets

It's no secret that Copilot is Microsoft's biggest focus right now, and the company keeps finding new ways to grow its popularity. Copilot had already found a home in Windows 11, living on the taskbar and replacing the keyboard shortcut that used to open Microsoft Teams. It even has its own key on the keyboard of some new laptops. Now, it's also replacing notifications, at least if you have a tablet.

Copilot now opens using a swipe gesture

As spotted by Zac Bowden of Windows Central on Twitter (now X), Microsoft has changed the shortcut that was previously used for opening the notification center in Windows 11. On a tablet, you used to be able to swipe in from the right edge of the screen to get to your notifications, but as of build 26100, this gesture will now open Copilot.

In fact, as pointed out by Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc, this change is even live for users on Windows 11 version 23H2 if you have the latest updates. That means this change is likely here to stay.

Is Copilot more useful than notifications?

This change does beg the question of whether Copilot is truly more useful than your notification center in Windows 11. On smartphones, notifications are obviously an incredibly important feature, but many may find them intrusive on a desktop PC. That said, this section also shows your upcoming calendar events, so there's definitely use for the notifications panel. You can still get to your notifications relatively easily by tapping the bottom right corner of the taskbar, just as you would on a typical PC, but it's arguably less intuitive for touch users now.

At the same time, Copilot has been getting more and more useful, and especially with the introduction of Copilot Pro, Microsoft wants it to be something everyone wants to use all the time and hopefully make money off of. The AI assistant has also been growing its skillset over time, so there's a good chance some users will see it as more useful than the notification panel.

Given the relatively low percentage of Windows tablets out there, it's unlikely many will be affected by this change either way, but it's still interesting to see.