Key Takeaways Microsoft releases Copilot implementation guide for third-party devs.

Developers can use AI tool via cloud version or new Snapdragon X chips.

Apps may incorporate Copilot features or AI models, like DALL-E 3.

Are you getting tired of seeing Copilot everywhere? If so, there's a good chance it's about to get worse. Microsoft has just released documentation to instruct third-party developers on how to implement its AI assistant into their apps. If it's successful, there's a very good chance you'll see Copilot pop up in apps you never expected to see it in before.

Microsoft introduces a Copilot implementation guide for third-party developers

In documentation spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is getting third-party developers in on Copilot's API. It appears that the company wants developers to put its new AI tool to good use, either via the cloud version of Copilot or by using the shiny new Snapdragon X chips that come with new devices. As per the documentation:

For the local model option, you have the ability to utilize a pre-existing model or train your own using platforms like TensorFlow or PyTorch, and then incorporate it into your application via OnnxRuntime. The Windows Copilot Runtime offers APIs for various functions, including OCR or utilizing the Phi Silica model.

In the text, "OCR" refers to Optical Character Recognition. It's the ability for an AI to look at text on a screen or in an image and replicate it. The "Phi Silica" model, on the other hand, is a special small language model Microsoft developed specifically for Copilot+. The document goes on to explain what an LLM is, what an NPU is, and how developers can use them.

There's a good chance that you won't see a Copilot button in every single app that chooses to use these APIs. Instead, you may find that it uses parts of it, such as the DALL-E 3 image generation. However, there's an equally good chance you'll see developers implementing Copilot itself into their apps to give users an AI model to work with.