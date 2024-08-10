Key Takeaways Paint 3D app to be delisted from Microsoft Store on November 4, will no longer receive updates.

While highly rated by users, Microsoft will not invest in supporting Paint 3D app.

Users should consider switching to more advanced 3D modeling software like Autodesk 3ds Max or Blender.

Microsoft Paint isn't one of Windows' best photo editing apps, but in the recent past, the software giant introduced some exciting features, such as layer support, to make the app more viable for Windows users. While Microsoft was pouring the Paint app with new features, the Paint 3D app was dying a slow death. The app will finally be delisted from the Microsoft Store in November this year.

The Paint 3D app was launched with much fanfare way back in 2017 with Windows 10 Creators Update. The modern design and 3D art creation are what set it apart from the classic Paint app. However, the app didn't find enough traction among mainstream Windows users, which was why Microsoft stopped including the app on fresh Windows installations. Instead, the Paint 3D app is available in the Microsoft Store for those who need it.

Even though most users have rated the Paint 3d app highly in the Microsoft Store, the software giant will no longer invest time in supporting the app. Famed leaker phantomofearth recently posted a screenshot of the Paint 3D app, which shows a banner informing users the app will no longer receive updates and eventually be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4. Interestingly, however, we don't see the banner upon opening the Paint 3D app on our PCs. It's likely that the banner will gradually start surfacing for everyone in the coming days.

Paint 3D users should look elsewhere now

In all likelihood, the Paint 3D app will continue to work beyond November 4 for those who have the app installed on their PCs. But even if that's the case, you should no longer rely on it. There are plenty of great 3D modeling software, such as Autodesk 3ds Max and Blender, and they offer far more advanced capabilities than the Paint 3D app. So, this is the perfect time to switch if you haven't already.