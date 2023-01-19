Microsoft has updated the Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Professional product download pages with an alarming message. The company recently started indicating that January 31, 2023, will be the last day that Windows 10 downloads will be offered for sale and purchase through the official Microsoft retail pages. That means time is running out if you want to grab official product keys for Windows 10 straight from Microsoft.

Even though Microsoft's retail Windows 10 pages now hint at the end of official Microsoft-generated product keys for Windows 10 for system builders, there's also a secondary message that indicates Windows 10 is still supported. The company mentions that Windows 10 will "remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."

Still, this means that unless Microsoft has a change of heart and backtracks, the only way to get new Windows 10 licenses starting in February 2023 will be through other retailers like Amazon, or Best Buy. Microsoft will only allow you to buy Windows 11 through its own websites and fresh copies of Windows 10 won't be able to be activated through the Microsoft Website anymore for a $139 price for Windows 10 Home, or $199 for Windows 10 Pro.

To be clear, the free ISO downloads will still be in place on Microsoft's Support page (you even can still find Windows 8.1 ISO downloads.) It's just the product key sales that are impacted, but it's tough news for those who build new Windows 10 PCs. It will be harder to get fresh Windows 10 product keys. Downgrading from Windows 11 to Windows 10 shouldn't be impacted as many new PCs still offer a downgrade option powered by the standard Windows 11 product key.

XDA Developers reached out to Microsoft's media relations team for comment on this matter and will update this story when we hear back.

Source: Microsoft

Via: PCWorld