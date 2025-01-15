Microsoft's Edge and Bing departments have been acting really weird lately. The company has been taking swipes at its competitors lately, but it has an especially strong grudge against Google. And who can blame it? With the Alphabet company earning the gold medal in both browser and search engine share, Microsoft has to feel a little bitter about it.

But the way the company has been tackling its envy is surreal. It wasn't too long ago that Microsoft was copying Google's homework with Edge , and now the company has been caught tricking people into using Bing over Google . The thing is, not only was this trick pretty easy to catch, but it's doing Microsoft absolutely zero favors.

Nobody is convinced over a "gotcha" moment

This isn't a Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola publicity stunt

If you've been out of the loop, Microsoft has been caught trying to trick people into thinking they were using Google when they were actually using Bing. The way Microsoft did this was pretty sneaky.

The trick started on the Bing homepage, usually because someone has opened Microsoft Edge. Disgruntled with Bing, the user will search "Google" on Bing to get to their search engine of choice. However, instead of taking the user to the standard Bing results screen, the search engine would show a unique page that only popped up when you searched for "Google" on Bing. This page would display a large graphic with a search box, similar to Google's Doodle. It would then nudge the page down a tiny bit to hide the Bing search box at the top.

To the unobservant, it would look like they had arrived on Google, after which they would proceed to search for whatever they pleased. The thing is, after a while, the user would inevitably discover that they were using Bing instead of Google.

Now, I can't speak for Microsoft, but I have the feeling that it had this mental image of someone using Bing and having a "Wow!" moment where they realized what it could do versus Google before making the swap. But in reality, I don't see that happening; instead, I imagine people who are even more ticked off that they've been using Bing despite searching for Google. Tricking people into using Bing and saying, "Gotcha, you weren't using Google this whole time," is not the way to go about things.

Microsoft needs to keep its nose clean to take on Google

People would be more receptive if Bing was the "good guy"

Do you know how much market share Google has compared to Bing right now? As per Statcounter, at the time of writing, Google had 79.07% of the share of searches performed on a desktop PC, and Bing had 11.94%. It may not sound like a lot, but when you look at the stats from a year ago, it shows that Bing is actually slowly stealing users from Google. Granted, the progress is pretty glacial—Google lost 2.64% of the market share over the last year, while Bing gained 1.41%—but given how deep Google's roots go in the history of internet search engines, a 2% drop is pretty stunning.

So, clearly, Bing is doing something right. After all, Google has had its fair share of issues over the past year or so. We saw holes in the search engine's armor after people noted that its results had worsened somewhat, and let's not forget that AI Overview fiasco that recommended people used glue on pizza. Google may still be king, but it's nowhere near as comfortable in its position as it once was.

With Bing being the next-best thing in search engine technology, the last thing Microsoft should be doing is engaging in underhand tactics to get people to use it. Doing so would stymie Bing's growth or even encourage users to find a third option. It's important now more than ever that Microsoft comes off as the "good guy" versus Google, giving good results and only using AI if it can ensure utmost accuracy. If the company throws that reputation in the bin by tricking users, it's going to have a harder time advertising itself as a suitable Google alternative.

Don't fix what isn't broken

Clearly, Microsoft made this change because it noticed that people were using Bing as a stepping stone to Google. However, instead of dressing up Bing in a fake Google costume in an attempt to fool people, it really should be asking itself why people refuse to use Bing when it's presented to them. Is it because of Bing's sub-par history and reputation, or is it because people feel that Google gives them genuinely better results? Whatever the reason, Microsoft is better off tackling those in lieu of this silly game of smoke and mirrors.