Microsoft is celebrating 50 years of existence in April, and whether you like it or not, this organization changed the lives of generations of us with its products and services. It’s synonymous with Windows and computing in general. I went through its tumultuous history to find the products that defined my experience with Microsoft throughout time.

5 MS-DOS

And there was…darkness

Image credit: Timinator01 (Reddit)

For younger readers, this was before the operating systems even had a graphical user interface, back in the 80s. MS-DOS was an acronym for Microsoft Disk Operating System, and if you’ve ever opened Command Prompt, that’s the closest representation of how the OS worked.

You inserted a floppy disk (a 5.25-inch one at first) with MS-DOS in the dedicated drive and the system would boot up showing a prompt. Then, you could write commands to load other software. From the MS-DOS 2.0, the system supported 10 MB, 16 MB, and 32 MB hard drives, and you could run the OS from there.

Actually, the OS was not created by Microsoft, but by Tim Paterson, an engineer working for Seattle Computer Products at that time. In 1981, Microsoft hired Peterson and bought the OS, which was called 86-DOS, for $50,000.

Microsoft needed an operating system for the IBM Personal Computer, and for a while, they worked with IBM, which ran PC-DOS, a version of the operating system Microsoft licensed to the company.

Even though Microsoft released the first operating systems with graphical interfaces, they ran on MS-DOS. For instance, to launch Windows up to the 3.11 version, you had to boot MS-DOS and type windows.exe in the prompt to launch Windows.

Starting with Windows 95, MS-DOS was demoted to just a bootloader. However, when Windows 3.0, the first graphical interface OS was launched in 1990, the majority of users started to forget about MS-DOS. I used the word darkness in the subtitle because the MS-DOS interface was black and white, but for many of us, it was the start of everything if you played your cards right.

4 Windows 95

The system we used to love