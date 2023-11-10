Key Takeaways Windows 11 now allows users to uninstall certain default apps like the Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client.

Cortana, once prevalent in Windows 10 and 11, is being removed and replaced by a future successor called Copilot.

If you're not on the Windows 11 Insider build, you'll have to wait for the update to arrive on the main branch before being able to uninstall these apps and experiment with third-party options.

In previous versions of Windows, Microsoft was pretty lenient on allowing you to uninstall the apps that come bundled with the operating system. However, Windows 11 saw a lot of baked-in apps that you could not remove without special tools or methods. Fortunately, the company is slowly backpedaling its original stance, and the latest Windows 11 preview build allows users to uninstall some of the default apps they may not want or use.

Which apps are becoming uninstallable on Windows 11?

As mentioned on the Windows Insider Blog (via Windows Central), the Windows 11 Insider build 23585 features some minor tweaks and improvements to the operating system. However, much to the joy of those who prefer third-party apps, Microsoft announced that a few of the stock Windows apps can now be uninstalled. As per the update changelog:

The Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, and People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled.

It may be surprising to see Cortana on the chopping block, given how the Microsoft-based assistant has been prevalent throughout Windows 10 and 11. However, back in August 2023, Microsoft announced that it was killing off Cortana from Windows 11. A few months after that, Microsoft stated that it planned to remove the Windows Tips feature to make way for Cortana's future successor, Copilot.

If you're keen to scrub these apps off of Windows 11, it's worth noting that this update has only just arrived on the Windows 11 Insider build. If you're not on the Insider build, you'll have to wait until the update releases on the main branch before you can finally tweak your PC's apps as you please. However, if you've ever wanted to try out some third-party options, now would be a perfect time to try out some apps and see if any of them suit you over Windows' default apps.