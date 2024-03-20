Key Takeaways Users are being automatically upgraded to the new Outlook experience.

Despite Microsoft's push, users can still switch back to the Mail app using the toggle switch in the top right corner.

Microsoft will fully replace the Mail app with the new Outlook in December this year.

The Mail app has existed ever since Windows 10 came into the picture, and it is still the inbox email app in Windows 11, but it has its days numbered, as Microsoft has plans to fully replace it with the new Outlook in December this year. While we're months away from that, it seems Microsoft is in a hurry to force users to make the transition from the Mail app to the new Outlook.

Microsoft force upgrades Mail to the new Outlook, but you still have power in your hands

We previously saw the Mail app offering a toggle switch to let users try the new Outlook and go back to it the same way. It's completely up to the users whether they want to replace the Mail app with the web-based new Outlook. But that's no longer the only way to try the new Outlook, as Microsoft has started automatically upgrading users to the more modern Outlook experience (via Windows Latest).

If you open the Mail app, you'll see a notification from Microsoft telling you that "Mail and calendar are becoming Outlook!". The notification has a button for opening the new Outlook, but you can refuse it by clicking the Not now button. But even if you don't open the new Outlook at that moment, you'll automatically be redirected to it the next time when you open the Mail app.

Luckily, though, the power still stays in your hands. The toggle for switching back and forth from the new Outlook still shows up in the top right corner. In other words, even though Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook upon users, they can use the same old technique to return to the Mail app if need be.

Why Microsoft might be forcing the new Outlook?

Microsoft hasn't clarified why it's forcing the new Outlook well before December. But there are some reasons that we can think of. One possible reason is that Microsoft might want more and more users to try the new Outlook before it becomes the default email app on Windows 11. And more people trying the app increases Microsoft's chances of getting more feedback, which can lead to a better Outlook experience.

The other reason could be something to do with technical limitations, which is why Microsoft might find it more suitable to roll out the new Outlook experience in phases instead of rolling out everyone on the same day. While forcing something well before the deadline can be frustrating, Microsoft tried to save itself from the perception of a lack of respect for users' choices by offering a way to revert to the Mail app.