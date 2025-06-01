Summary Microsoft sets minimum USB-C requirements for Windows 11 WHCP-compliant devices to ensure consistent performance.

New minimum requirements include USB-C 3 supporting 5 Gbps data, 4.5W power, PC charging, and display output.

Microsoft aims to eliminate port compatibility issues with WHCP-certified devices using USB-IF-certified silicon.

Not every USB-C port is built the same. One USB-C port on one laptop may support display output, while a port that looks the same on another device refuses to output anything to your monitor. It can be really frustrating to get a new device, only to discover that the USB-C ports aren't equipped to do the job you want them to do.

Well, it seems that Microsoft has also had enough. The company has published documentation on tweaks to the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP), which defines the bare minimum a USB-C port must support. As such, if a PC builder wants the official seal of approval that their hardware supports Windows 11, they'll have to abide by these new rules to pass the test.

Microsoft sets USB bare minimums for WHCP-verified Windows 11 devices

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has published a document titled "Ending USB-C® Port Confusion: Windows 11 WHCP Delivers Consistent Performance Across Every Port." The company explains that it's adding new minimum requirements for USB-C ports to the WHCP, and PC builders that want their devices to pass Microsoft's tests need these features as part of every USB-C port on their device.

So, what does the new minimum look like? Well, if we take the absolute lowest requirement PC builders should meet, we're looking at a USB-C 3 port that supports at least 5 Gbps max data speed, at least 4.5W of accessory power, supports PC charging, and handles at least one display. If a PC builder wants to bump things up to USB 4, the port must handle dual 4K 60Hz resolutions, PCIe support, and Thunderbolt 3 support on top of that.

Microsoft goes on to state that they want to cultivate a situation where "USB Data, Charging and Display 'just works' on all USB-C ports" on a WHCP-certified device. It also breaks down what the consumer should expect from these new rules:

You can trust that your devices will work flawlessly, avoiding the frustration of unreliable connections, as we require USB-IF certified silicon in the PC. This guarantees that every connection is robust and reliable through USB-IF certification or equivalent electrical compliance, rigorously tested for compatibility in a lab. Your devices will charge efficiently and consistently as every USB-C port on a certified PC needs to support USB Power Delivery charging. DisplayPort Alt-Mode is required for all USB-C ports to support connecting monitors. When you plug a display in, you can feel confident it will work well because the ports have to be VESA certified. The Microsoft driver stack requirement means PCs are validated using Microsoft’s built-in USB controller drivers. This ensures that security and feature updates arrive via Windows Update, keeping your system secure and up-to-date without any hassle.

It'll take a little while for these changes to take full effect, with Microsoft claiming that manufacturers are "on track to achieve WHCP compliance across most systems in the coming years." However, it's still excellent news for people who are tired of gambling on port compatibility.