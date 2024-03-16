Key Takeaways Microsoft adds Bing search bar to Edge error pages to promote Bing usage.

Are you using Bing as your search engine? Not a lot of people do, and Microsoft knows it. The company has been on a quest to try to convince people to give its search engine a shot. Perform any action in Windows that opens a webpage, and there's a good chance it'll open in Edge. The company has even been pestering Chrome users to switch to Bing in recent days. Now the company is adding a Bing search bar to Edge error pages, in hopes that you'd use it to figure out what's wrong.

Microsoft Edge gets Bing search bars for error pages

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community website, the latest Dev channel update for Microsoft Edge includes some new tweaks for the browser. These features are still exclusive to the Dev branch of Microsoft Edge, so you won't see any of these changes on the regular version. However, the update should eventually land on the main branch in time.

The patch notes for the latest Dev update contain some bug fixes and some behavior tweaks, but the headline update note reads:

Implemented a Bing search box on the error message page.

As such, whenever you encounter an error while surfing with Edge, Microsoft will show you a Bing search box in hopes you'll use it to find a solution.

Microsoft really wants you to use Bing (and Edge)

This isn't the first time Microsoft has tried to convince people to use Bing. The company recently caught flak after Microsoft Edge users saw pester boxes if their default search engine wasn't set to Bing. It's the same with Microsoft Edge, which was recently caught stealing people's Chrome tabs in hopes that the user wouldn't notice the difference. As such, Windows users who haven't set Microsoft Edge and Bing as their defaults will likely see more little nudges aimed at them in the future.