Currently, declined meetings in Outlook are sent to the Deleted Items folder, requiring users to search and accept the invitation if they change their mind. This can be problematic if a meeting is accidentally declined and forgotten.

The new setting, which will be turned off by default, can be enabled through the Calendar settings and will preserve declined events. The feature will be available in the second half of November.

Microsoft Outlook is heavily used in commercial environments, not only for sending emails, but also for scheduling events and managing your daily calendar, among many other things. The Redmond tech firm regularly adds new capabilities to its email client, with more always on the horizon. Now, it is implementing a nifty feature that will make it easier for you to track meetings, even if you aren't attending them.

In a dedicated blog post, Microsoft has noted that it is working on a change in Outlook that should make it easier to view meetings that you have declined. Currently, if you decline a meeting invite, the meeting does not show up in your Outlook calendar and instead, goes to the Deleted Items folder. This means that if you decline an invitation and later change your mind, you would need to parse your Deleted Items folder and accept the invite. This is especially problematic if you accidentally decline a meeting invite and forget about it.

To tackle this problem, Microsoft is building a new setting in Outlook that will preserve declined events in your calendar view so that you can revisit them when you want and also track the information associated with it easily, such as any attachments. Of course, you'll also be able to update your own response or forward the meeting invite to others.

The feature will be turned off by default, but you'll be able to enable it through Settings > Calendar > Events and invitations > Save declined events > Show declined events in your calendar. However, it is important to note that only events declined through the new Outlook client for Windows, Teams, Mac, web, iOS, and Android apps will be preserved. While you'll still be able to view declined events through the classic Outlook app, you won't be able to initiate the preservation from there.

As it currently stands, the ability to preserve declined events in Outlook will be rolling out in the second half of November 2023. While the feature will likely be appreciated by many, it's good that Microsoft is keeping it as an optional configuration rather than forcefully bloating calendars with declined events for customers who don't want to retain them.