Microsoft is probably best known for Windows and Office. And while you can get a lot of things done with just those two, there are many other productivity and creative tools available that can really make your projects a breeze. Of course, all of this is going to depend on what you're doing and the kinds of tools that you'll need. But if you're looking for one of the best diagramming programs out there, then Microsoft's Visio 2024 is going to be for you.

While you can grab it with a subscription to Microsoft 365, you might be better off paying for a license if you're someone that relies on day in and day out. And in the long run, it could come out to be cheaper, especially if you're able to grab this deal on Visio Professional 2024. For a limited time, Stack Social is offering a huge discount on this software that knocks 86% off. This drops the license for Visio Professional 2024 to just $80, which is considerably less than the retail price of $580.

What's great about Microsoft Visio?

While you can use Microsoft Word and PowerPoint to communicate with your team, diagramming something out with those apps can sometimes be such a pain, especially if you're looking to go a bit deeper. Luckily, Microsoft has thought of that and delivers one of the best diagramming experiences you can buy with Visio Professional 2024.

This is the most complete tool you'll find if you're looking to create diagrams for your projects. From something simple, to ultra complex, Visio Professional 2024 can handle it all. Best of all, it's easy to use thanks to an intuitive UI and tools that easily bring your ideas to life. And if you don't know where to start, Visio Professional 2024 has a variety of templates to help you.

As far as what types of diagrams you can create, well, the possibilities are really endless, but some examples would be floor plans, UML and network diagrams, flow charts, and more. And as you might expect, you can also import these diagrams into other compatible Microsoft apps for a seamless experience. And you're getting all of this for just $80.

So if you've ever thought about diagramming and wanted to take yours to the next level, now's going to be a great time to pick this up. But you'll want to be quick because this deal isn't going to be around for long. Or if it's a little out of your price range, you can also pick up a Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 license for just $20. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll still be getting a great piece of software for an excellent price.