Key Takeaways Visual Studio updates will now come through Windows Update for easier security and maintenance.

Developers can opt to receive updates through the Windows Update system.

Preview the new update experience by editing the registry key, the official rollout is planned for August.

Visual Studio isn't on the list of most useful programs for mainstream PC users, but it surely is one of the most popular integrated development environments (IDEs) worldwide. While the tool is available on multiple platforms, Microsoft has a big plan to overhaul the Visual Studio update experience on Windows by integrating it with the Windows Update system.

According to Microsoft, the easiest way developers can update Visual Studio on Windows and stay updated and secure is by allowing it to deliver its monthly security updates through the Windows Update system. So, instead of manually updating the tool, simply click the Check for updates on the Windows Update page and all the available updates will be installed automatically.

However, Microsoft is careful this time around and has no plan to force it on everyone from day one of its launch, unlike Windows Recall, which is now an "opt-in", after researchers pointed out security issues. Instead, it'll give developers a choice if they want to opt for this feature. Visual Studio settings page will introduce the option of opting in to receive updates via the Windows Update system. You'll need to enable this option alongside keeping the toggle for receiving updates of other Microsoft products enabled in Windows Settings.

For those who want to preview the new Visual Studio update experience, you can try it right now. However, you'll need to do it the hard way. The only way to do it is by configuring the following registry key:

HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\VisualStudio\Setup\PreviewAutomaticUpdates (REG_DWORD) = 1

It'll be in the preview phase until July, following which you'll no longer have to edit the Windows registry to opt in. While Microsoft hasn't specified the date it'll be out of preview, the company is planning to roll out the feature in August this year, which is also when Microsoft will officially kill Visual Studio for Mac.