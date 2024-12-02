Key Takeaways Microsoft warns users of unsupported hardware using Windows 11 with a disclaimer

Windows 11 will add a watermark if system requirements aren't met

Continuing to use Windows 11 on incompatible hardware may void support and warranty.

As we're nearing the end-of-life date for Windows 10 in October 2025, the company has tried a lot of things to encourage people to upgrade or purchase a new PC so they can run Windows 11. However, as much as it tried, people have stuck with their faithful devices and instead opted to upgrade to Windows 11 even if it's using incompatible hardware. Microsoft has seemingly acknowledged the practice, guiding everyone on returning to Windows 10 if things aren't working out. However, it also comes with a warning if people stick with Windows 11.

Microsoft adds a disclaimer for people using Windows 11 on incompatible hardware

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has updated its page on using Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. If the OS detects that your PC isn't up to scratch, it'll add a watermark warning you about it. Moreover, as announced on the support page, there's now this disclaimer:

This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty. By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement.

As such, it seems that Microsoft is doubling down on getting people to upgrade their PCs or buy a new one. And with Windows 10's end-of-life date looming, users may be stuck between a rock and a hard place.