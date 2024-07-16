Key Takeaways Microsoft email warns of Xbox Game Pass price hike on September 12, 2024, from $16.99 to $19.99 per renewal.

The delayed price increase applies to current subscribers; new subscriptions will start at the higher price point.

International subscribers will also see a rise, with changes in Euro countries and the UK from €14.99 to €17.99, and £12.99 to £14.99.

Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate plan offered fantastic value for money, but perhaps it offered too much value. The company has previously announced a price hike for its service, and players have been holding tight until Microsoft applies the change. Now, the Redmond giant has emailed all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to warn them that they only have a few more months until the service goes up in price.

In an email sent out to current subscribers, Microsoft has sent out a warning to prepare for an upcoming price increase for the Xbox Game Pass. The email states that "Starting September 12, 2024, you will be charged $19.99 plus applicable taxes every renewal period." This is a $3 increase from the previous $16.99 price point.

Microsoft has thankfully supplied lots of resources for gamers about the change, including a support page. The page confirms that the price hike on September 12, 2024, only applies to members who are current subscribers. People hoping to start a new subscription in hopes of catching the cheaper prices before they go away will instead be met with the revised price. If you live outside of the US, there's a very good chance that your country will also see a price increase. Microsoft lists all the changes in a handy PDF file, but the main highlights include a change from €14.99 to €17.99 for every country that uses the Euro, and the UK will see a spike from £12.99 to £14.99.

Whether or not it's worth continuing your sub at this increased price is wholly dependent on your use case. For some, it will be a small bump in price to continue using a great service; for others, it'll be a wake-up call as to if they're really getting their money's worth. If you're looking for some inspiration to wring every cent from your subscription, check out using the Xbox Game Pass on a ROG Ally, the news that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Fire TV, and some reasons you shouldn't sleep on cloud gaming.