A few months ago, Microsoft brought its brand new Planner app for Teams to computers everywhere. However, people were disappointed that there was no web version of Planner, which would have made accessing tasks a ton easier. Now, months later, Microsoft has finally made checking up on your to-do list a lot easier with a brand-new website.

Microsoft reveals the new Planner website

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, the Redmond giant is rolling out a web version of Planner. You may not see it right away, but the company hopes to get it to everyone over the next few weeks:

When rolled out to your organization, users with a Microsoft 365 license who visit Planner for the web at https://planner.cloud.microsoft will receive the new Microsoft Planner experience, bringing together the simplicity of Microsoft To Do, the collaboration of Microsoft Planner, the power of Microsoft Project for the web and the intelligence of Microsoft Copilot into a simple, familiar experience with a rich set of capabilities for individual and team work management.

If you're a huge fan of Planner, Microsoft has set up a little event where people can check out what's next for the app and do an AMA with Microsoft. It'll go live on September 17, 2024, between 9 AM and 10:30 AM PDT. If you're interested, head over to the event page and sign up.

