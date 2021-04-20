Microsoft will soon enable audio passthrough on the new Xbox

If you’re an audiophile and you want to squeeze the best possible sound out of your movies and series, you probably feed your devices through an external device such as a soundbar. In the case of the Xbox Series X, however, you don’t get much advantage out of doing this, since audio is still processed inside the console and outputted through whatever speaker you’re using. If you’re not okay with this, though, then you’ll be glad to know Microsoft is soon going to enable audio passthrough on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X.

Calling audio aficionados. Rolling out to Preview this week: Try Passthrough for higher fidelity audio with your favorite media apps pic.twitter.com/4fx58AM4s9 — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) April 19, 2021

What is audio passthrough? The term might seem confusing if you’re not a hardcore audio fan, and you might not know why that’s important to some people. Basically, instead of the Xbox processing audio, it passes through the raw audio to your soundbar or speakers. So if you’re playing from a source that supports special audio formats like Dolby Atmos, the Xbox won’t process it but rather will let your end receiver process it (TV, soundbar, etc) and have it sound the way it’s intended to sound, given, of course, the end receiver supports these special formats.

This feature has been available for a while on last-gen Xbox One consoles, so we’re glad to see it make its way to the newer consoles as well. The new Xbox consoles, though, just like the PlayStation 5, graphics cards, and other tech products, remain in tight supply compared to the overwhelming demand. This is still good news as it means that once you’re able to get a console (or if you’re one of the lucky few who managed to buy one), you’ll be able to enjoy your movies and content from your Xbox as they’re meant to sound, provided, of course, that you have the hardware for it.