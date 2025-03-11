Summary Remote Desktop app for Windows is being phased out by Microsoft, users urged to transition.

The app will not be available for download after May 27, 2025. Some features will be blocked.

Microsoft recommends switching to the Windows App.

Whether connecting to PCs or cloud workspaces such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box, the Remote Desktop for Windows proves to be quite handy. This is why the Remote Desktop app for Windows is one of the most popular and free remote desktop apps on Windows. It's also one of the best free alternatives to the Chrome Remote Desktop app.

However, the clock is ticking for the Remote Desktop app for Windows, as Microsoft has officially announced that the app will be phased out very soon. Instead, the software giant has urged users to transition to a new app to avoid disruptions.

Remote Desktop for Windows is being discontinued

The Remote Desktop app for Windows will not be available for download and install from the Microsoft Store starting May 27, 2025, as per Microsoft's official blog post on its Techcommunity website. However, that doesn't mean you can download the app right now and continue using all its features after the said date.

This is because some of the key Remote Desktop app features like Connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box will be blocked on that date. You'll continue to be able to use other features after the deadline if you install the app before it's gone from the Microsoft Store, but you won't receive any new updates from Microsoft.

However, it's not clear whether Microsoft will automatically update the Remote Desktop app for Windows to the Windows app after the support ends. Interestingly, a few months ago, Microsoft changed the name from Remote Desktop to Windows app on macOS.

Instead of the Remote Desktop app for Windows, Microsoft recommends using the Windows App to get access to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. The Redmond-based tech firm has also highlighted several major reasons why you should switch to the Windows App, including unified access to multiple Windows services, customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions. You can download the Windows app from the Microsoft Store.

The Windows app is currently missing some important features

The Windows app surely has some advantages over the Remote Desktop app for Windows, but it's not perfect. As pointed out by Microsoft, the Windows app currently doesn't allow connecting to remote desktops and Remote Desktop Services. These features will be added to the Windows app in the future. Until then, you can use Remote Desktop Connection for connecting to remote desktops and RemoteApp and Desktop Connection for connecting to remote desktop services.