Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1052 – here’s what’s new

Today is the second Tuesday of June, and for Windows users, that means it’s Patch Tuesday. Every supported version of Windows 10 is getting cumulative updates, which are meant to improve security and stability. The versions getting updates include 1507, 1607, 1809, 1909, 2004, 20H2, and 21H1. However, not every one of these versions is supported for all users. Version 1803 got its last update in May, and versions 1809 and 1909 are only supported in specific channels now. Meanwhile, Windows 10 version 21H1 is now generally available and included on this list for the first time.

General users will only get updates if they’re using Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, or 21H1. All these versions are getting the exact same update, which brings users to build numbers 19041.1052, 19042.1052, and 19043.1052, respectively. The update is KB5003637, and it can be downloaded manually from here. Here are the highlights of this update:

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

The full list of fixes is actually shorter, as it only includes the following:

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows HTML Platform, and Windows Storage and Filesystems.

Because these updates are cumulative, they also include everything that was added or fixed in the optional updates released a couple of weeks ago, including the News and Interests feature in the taskbar. With this update, it should now be available to everyone.

These versions are the only ones still getting updates if you’re running Windows 10 Home or Pro. However, there are a few versions that are still supported for specific Windows 10 SKUs. Windows 10 version 1909 is still supported for Enterprise and Education editions. Meanwhile, older versions are only supported in the Long-Term Servicing Channel and Long-Term Servicing Branch. Here’s a rundown of the updates for those users:

Because Windows 10 feature updates have been minor, we’re at the point where all the currently supported versions for consumers are based on the same build. Cumulative updates are a lot simpler now since they’re the same for all three versions. However, we’re probably going to see some changes soon. We’re expecting Microsoft to announce Windows 11 at an event on June 24, and that should be split from Windows 10 in some way.