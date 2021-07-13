Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1110, 19042.1110 – here’s what’s new

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, making it Patch Tuesday. That means that all supported versions of Windows are getting updated today. For consumers, that includes Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004. To make things easy, they all get the same update.

There’s no update for the Windows 11 preview though, despite Microsoft using the cumulative update method for servicing. Presumably, that will arrive later on this week.

For consumers on Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, or 2004, you’re going to get KB5004237, bringing the build number to 19043.1110, 19042.1110, or 19041.1110, respectively. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates an issue that might make printing to certain printers difficult. This issue affects various brands and models, but primarily receipt or label printers that connect using a USB port.

Here’s the full list of fixes:

Removes support for the PerformTicketSignature setting and permanently enables Enforcement mode for CVE-2020-17049. For more information and steps to enable full protection on domain controller servers, see Managing deployment of Kerberos S4U changes for CVE-2020-17049.

Adds Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption protections for CVE-2021-33757. For more information, see KB5004605.

Addresses a vulnerability in which Primary Refresh Tokens are not strongly encrypted. This issue might allow the tokens to be reused until the token expires or is renewed. For more information about this issue, see CVE-2021-33779.

Security updates to Windows Apps, Windows Management, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Operating System Security, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, the Windows HTML Platforms, the Windows MSHTML Platform, and Windows Graphics.

There are also some versions of Windows 10 that are still supported for businesses.

As usual on Patch Tuesday, these updates are mandatory, and they’ll install in the background at some point before prompting you to reboot your computer.