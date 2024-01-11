Key Takeaways Windows 10 users face installation issues with a recent security patch from Microsoft, leaving them vulnerable to a BitLocker encryption bypass vulnerability.

The error code "0x80070643" or "Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed (CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)" indicates an issue with the recovery partition.

Users can manually resize their partition or wait for a future automatic update from Microsoft to fix the problem.

If you have a Windows PC, you know the importance of keeping up to date with the latest patches from Microsoft. Doing so can help ensure that your device is as secure as possible against evolving threats. However, you might hit a snag in your efforts if the patch can’t be seamlessly installed onto your PC. This is what some Windows 10 users are now facing following the release of a patch from Microsoft, created upon the discovery of a BitLocker encryption bypass vulnerability.

Microsoft released security patch KB5034441 in response to a BitLocker vulnerability, which renders Windows 10 users prone to hacking. By exploiting it, bad actors can bypass BitLocker encryption via the Windows Recovery Environment and access users’ files. Specifically, the vulnerability was spotted in Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 (via Tom’s Hardware). After the patch was released, however, many users found that they were unable to fully install it and remedy the issue. Microsoft caught onto the issue and discovered that it was due to recovery partitions — those without enough space to complete the update cannot install the patch. The company suggested that users manually resize their partition to install the update, which is something that not everyone is readily willing to do. If you’re fall into this category of users, your only other option is to wait in hope of Microsoft creating an automatic update that addresses the vulnerability.

The error that apparently indicates an issue pertaining to the recovery partition is “0x80070643 - ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE,” as stated by Microsoft. However, it may also present itself as “Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed (CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)” on some machines. For now, it seems that the recovery partition route is the only way to ensure you’re protected from the recently discovered vulnerability. That being said, many Windows 10 users have expressed on Reddit that they believe it’s only a matter of time before Microsoft addresses the problem.