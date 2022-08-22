Windows 11 version 22H2 might be called the 2022 Update

The Windows 11 version 22H2 update is one that’s hotly anticipated for a lot of people as it brings a ton of quality of life changes like folders in the Start Menu, and so much more. The latest rumors are that it may launch on September 20th, and now, Microsoft might be amping up its marketing efforts with a possible new name for that update to let the world know what’s fresh and changed after one year of Windows 11’s release.

Get Started has been updated to mention "Windows 11 2022 Update" pic.twitter.com/yVNdF0HPId — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 22, 2022

Fueling this latest rumor is a screenshot spotted on Twitter by @XenoPanther. In that screenshot from the Get Started app which can be accessed in Windows 11, Microsoft appears to officially refer to the “Windows 11 2022 Update.” Of course, Microsoft has yet to confirm this naming and has not yet put together an official release date. So far, we’ve only known the first major update for Windows 11 as Version 22H2 as seen in the Windows Insider program, and this is the first time it has been named something else. Microsoft even suggests “Read on” to discover the new features.

This shouldn’t be too surprising, as it has mainly been left for Windows Insiders to explore the various new features coming in the first major Windows 11 update that have been in testing over the past few months. In particular, this user is running Windows 11 build 25182, though they also say this messaging might show up in build 22621.

Of course, there’s a chance that this could just be a typographical error on Microsoft’s part in the Get Started app. Microsoft’s been very quiet about the way it’s going to handle major Windows 11 updates. Officially, they’ve claimed Windows 11 would get once-a-year updates. However, rumors from Windows Central’s Zac Bowden indicate a “moment” system could be coming, too. “Moment” updates are rumored to be features outside of the major releases like Windows 11 version 22H2. The first of those moment updates could come later in October, with features like Tabs in File Explorer not too long after the 22H2 update ships.

Source: @Xen (Twitter) & Neowin