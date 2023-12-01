Key Takeaways Microsoft has confirmed an issue with Copilot on multi-monitor setups in the latest preview build, causing desktop icons to move unexpectedly and decrease productivity.

Compatibility hold applied to PCs with multi-monitor setups, restricting access to Windows 11 version 23H2.

Microsoft is working on a fix for the bug, but no timeline has been provided yet.

Following the release of some Windows 11 features in advance back in September, Microsoft began rolling out version 23H2 of its latest operating system almost a month ago. One of the key components in these releases is the Copilot, which the Redmond tech firm is improving further and also making available in Windows 10. Sometimes, new versions of Windows also break existing capabilities - as we learned a few days ago - and now, Microsoft has confirmed another issue in the latest preview build.

On its Windows release health dashboard, Microsoft has noted that preview OS build 19045.3758 - which was rolled out yesterday - causes problems when using Copilot in multi-monitor configurations. Desktop icons may move unexpectedly across monitors and become misaligned, which can lead to a decrease in productivity. Since this is a fairly annoying bug, Microsoft has decided to restrict Copilot access to PCs which have been used in multi-monitor setups before and has also withheld the availability of Windows 11 version 23H2 on such machines.

This has been done by applying a compatibility hold, with IT admins also requested to check against safeguard ID 47615939 in Windows Update for Business reports, to check the compliance status of devices being used across their organization. In addition, Microsoft has recommended users not to manually update to Windows 11 version 23H2 on affected devices through the Media Creation Tool (MCT) or any other mechanism, until the compatibility hold is in effect.

Affected client versions of Windows include Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2, along with Windows 10 version 23H2. Microsoft has assured users that it is working on a fix that will be offered in an "upcoming release", but no tentative timelines have been offered yet. It is also important to note that this bug is present in a preview build, so there's a chance that it will be resolved before December's Patch Tuesday release.