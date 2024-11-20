Key Takeaways Microsoft confirms a 100% volume bug in Windows 11.

The bug occurs when using certain audio converter systems.

There is no immediate fix, but Microsoft working on a solution to publish via Windows Update.

If you've noticed that Windows 11 keeps cranking the volume up to maximum at inopportune moments, you're not alone. The latest update has introduced a new bug that will turn up the audio whenever you perform a specific action. Fortunately, the company knows of this issue and has listed everything that can trigger an ear-blasting, so here's how to dodge it.

Microsoft confirms a nasty 100% volume bug affecting Windows 11

As announced on Microsoft support, Windows 11 users have been experiencing a bug where the volume slider jumps to 100% without any user intervention. The company did some investigation into the bug, and it noted that it affects people who use an external USB digital audio converter (DAC) sound system. More specifically, it happens when someone meets any of these criteria:

You use the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB digital audio converter (DAC).

Your gaming system runs Windows 11, version 24H2.

You manually make your gaming system go to sleep and then you manually wake the system from sleep.

You attach and then immediately detach the external sound system from your Windows gaming system.

You adjust the volume of the external sound system and then immediately detach the external sound system from your Windows gaming system.

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't really have any fixes for this problem right now. All it can do is confirm that it's due to a timing problem with the AudioEndpointBuilder service. As such, keep an eye on Windows Update for a fix coming down the pipeline. And if you're unaffected but still want to improve what you hear, check out how to improve your audio on your PC.