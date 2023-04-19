It's shaping up to be a busy Wednesday afternoon as Microsoft has released both a new Windows 11 Dev Channel and a Windows 11 Canary Channel build. The Dev channel build, coming in at build 23440 makes it easier to get to the changelog for a specific release by adding a link to the Start Menu. Meanwhile, on Canary, which is getting build 25346, there are some tweaks to Content Adaptive Brightness controls, and a new UI for Remote Desktop. We have all the details for you here.

Dev Channel build 23440

The highlight of Dev channel build 23440 comes with the Start Menu. Now, Microsoft is trying a new recommendation in the Start Menu that will let you quickly access the release notes for a Windows Insider build. You'll see a new recommendation on the Start Menu, which has a link to read the release notes. You can adjust this setting under Settings > Personalization > Start if you don't like it. Beyond that, you can now hide the date and time in the system tray, and see a new option for diagnosing network issues by right-clicking on the network icon. Other changes, fixes, and known issues can be seen below.

New features and fixes: We are exploring a new hover behavior for the search box and search highlight gleam. The proposed interaction model aims to create a more engaging search experience by invoking the search flyout when you hover over the search box gleam. This behavior can be adjusted by right-clicking on the taskbar, choosing “Taskbar settings” and adjusting your preferred search box experience.

We have updated the icon that shows on the desktop for Windows Spotlight. You can turn Windows Spotlight by right-clicking on your desktop, choosing “Personalize”, and then choosing the Windows Spotlight theme.

Fixed a few explorer.exe crashes that were impacting taskbar reliability.

Updated the Widgets invocation logic, so that if you brush your mouse quickly across the Widgets icon in the taskbar while travelling somewhere else, it should be less likely to accidentally open Widgets. As a reminder, if you’d prefer that Widgets doesn’t launch on hover, there is an option for that in the Widgets settings.

Fixed an issue where the context menu was opening far away from where your mouse had right-clicked sometimes.

Fixed an issue which was causing some of the icons in File Explorer and the context menu to be blurry after DPI changes.

Fixed an issue where the New button in the command bar might not show anything in the dropdown.

CTRL + Mouse wheel scrolling should now resize the thumbnails.

Made some improvements to how Narrator reads out the recommended files.

Shift + Right click on a file or folder should open “Show more options” again now.

Adjusted how Narrator was reading out the access keys after pressing the menu key, to make it clearer.

Fixed an issue where the cursor wasn’t displaying correctly in the search box when using an Arabic display language.

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard didn’t correctly recognize a hardware keyboard was available in some cases.

Fixed a shellexperiencehost.exe crash when disconnecting from another monitor using WIN + P.

Fixed an issue where 2FA codes weren’t being recognized if they were in parentheses.

Fixed an issue that was causing live captions to crash on first launch due to an issue impacting registry data retrieval.

Adding enhanced language recognition support in Language & region settings will now install the right files on ARM64 devices. You will no longer need to restart live captions after switching between caption languages installed from Language & region settings. However, you will need to uninstall any “speech pack” entries in Settings > Apps > Installed apps which were installed before the Language & region settings fix and re-install from Language & region settings.

Fixed an issue in Language & region settings that caused language feature installation progress to be hidden.

Fixed an issue causing live captions’ Add a language menu icon and label to overlap.

Double clicking Task Manager’s title bar to maximize the window should work again now.

Fixed a Task Manager crash which was impacting Insiders in the last couple flights.

Fixed an issue that was leaving voice access’s window empty after opening.

Fixed an issue where voice access was crashing when using the command to go to the start of a document.

Fixed an issue where Narrator’s CTRL + Narrator + Home and Ctrl + Narrator + End commands to move to the beginning and end of text weren’t working correctly in Edge. Known issues: There is an issue where some people may not see the search box on the taskbar and/or the settings to adjust the search box experience on the taskbar after updating to Build 23403. We are aware of the issue, and we are working on a fix.

Gallery may require clicking twice on the node in the navigation pane for initial load.

Live updates (including filtering) are currently disabled and require using the Refresh button as a workaround.

Thumbnail loading performance for dehydrated cloud files and memory usage in large collections are known issues we are focused on improving. Please capture Performance traces in Feedback Hub for any performance-related issues. Rebuilding your Indexer can help if thumbnails are missing for cloud files; Search for “Indexing Options” and look in Advanced settings to find the rebuild tool.

Photos from OneDrive for Business currently must be hydrated to work properly.

Some file types (e.g., HEIC) might not be rendered correctly or performantly.

Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear.

Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language. read more

Canary Channel build 25346

The Canary channel release is a little less exciting, as it is picking up some features that were previously in testing in the other channels of the Windows Insider program. This includes Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) on plugged-in devices including desktop PCs, where Windows can dim your screen or monitor based on the content displayed. You'll now get this with laptops plugged into a charger.

Other than that, Microsoft has redesigned the connection bar for remote desktop sessions to match Windows 11's design. They're also added the option to email a file to yourself when sharing a local file in File Explorer. Other than that, there's a new privacy setting for presence sensors, which we talked about last week. The other tweaks can been seen below.

After fixing some issues based off Insider feedback, we are re-introducing the updated Windows Security (firewall) notification dialogs that match the Windows 11 visuals.

Narrator users who interact with Traditional Chinese characters are now able to do this with confidence while using Narrator and the IME candidate window in Windows. This was accomplished by creating a Traditional Chinese dictionary for detail reading. Narrator now consumes the dictionary to disambiguate each Traditional Chinese word. Users should be aware that Narrator detailed reading is only supported for the Taiwan language pack. The Hong-Kong language pack is not supported with Narrator.

It’s now easier to configure the state of HDR when running on battery! Simply go to Settings > System > Display > HDR and choose whether you want HDR (or HDR video streaming) to remain turned on when your PC is running on battery. read more

That's all the action this week so far. Microsoft has yet to release a Beta channel build, but the week is still young. As always, these releases will be waiting for you in Windows Update. Once downloaded, be sure ot hunt for those bugs and submit your feedback to Microsoft.