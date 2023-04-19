Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's shaping up to be a busy Wednesday afternoon as Microsoft has released both a new Windows 11 Dev Channel and a Windows 11 Canary Channel build. The Dev channel build, coming in at build 23440 makes it easier to get to the changelog for a specific release by adding a link to the Start Menu. Meanwhile, on Canary, which is getting build 25346, there are some tweaks to Content Adaptive Brightness controls, and a new UI for Remote Desktop. We have all the details for you here.

Dev Channel build 23440

Start-Recommended-Whats-New-in-Build-23440

The highlight of Dev channel build 23440 comes with the Start Menu. Now, Microsoft is trying a new recommendation in the Start Menu that will let you quickly access the release notes for a Windows Insider build. You'll see a new recommendation on the Start Menu, which has a link to read the release notes. You can adjust this setting under Settings > Personalization > Start if you don't like it. Beyond that, you can now hide the date and time in the system tray, and see a new option for diagnosing network issues by right-clicking on the network icon. Other changes, fixes, and known issues can be seen below.

Canary Channel build 25346

CABC-power-change-1024x708

The Canary channel release is a little less exciting, as it is picking up some features that were previously in testing in the other channels of the Windows Insider program. This includes Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) on plugged-in devices including desktop PCs, where Windows can dim your screen or monitor based on the content displayed. You'll now get this with laptops plugged into a charger.

Other than that, Microsoft has redesigned the connection bar for remote desktop sessions to match Windows 11's design. They're also added the option to email a file to yourself when sharing a local file in File Explorer. Other than that, there's a new privacy setting for presence sensors, which we talked about last week. The other tweaks can been seen below.

That's all the action this week so far. Microsoft has yet to release a Beta channel build, but the week is still young. As always, these releases will be waiting for you in Windows Update. Once downloaded, be sure ot hunt for those bugs and submit your feedback to Microsoft.