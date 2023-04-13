Since the introduction of the Steam Deck, handheld PC gaming has been increasingly popular, with numerous Windows-powered handhelds entering the scene. Most devices right now are from smaller brands, like the One Xplayer Mini Pro, but recently, even Asus has announced it's entering the fray with the ROG Ally. Microsoft is aware of this, and some of its employees have experimented with a way too improve the Windows 11 experience on these smaller handheld PCs.

Thanks to a couple of videos leaked by Twitter user WalkingCat, we now know that a group of Microsoft engineers presented the concept of a Windows Handheld Mode during a hackathon event back in September 2022. The project addresses some of the obvious issues, like the lack of proper controller support outside of games themselves, which makes it harder to navigate the UI. Many Windows 11-powered gaming handhelds come with a feature that lets you use the analog sticks and buttons as mouse inputs, but this isn't the most elegant solution.

Other UI problems are also mentioned, such as how Windows 11 UI elements don't really adapt to this smaller screen. One of the solutions proposed includes a dedicated gaming shell that serves as a launcher for all your games and gaming services such as Xbox, Steam, or the Epic Games Store. It also addresses concepts like swiping up to bring up the taskbar, something that Windows 11 did introduce recently with an update focused on tablets and 2-in-1 devices. There's also a touch keyboard that can be navigated with a controller for easier use.

This being a hackathon project means it's not guaranteed that Microsoft is actively working on implementing this new UI in Windows 11. Hackathon projects have Microsoft employees propose ideas that may be used in the future, and it's at least a sign that someone at Microsoft wants to make handheld gaming on Windows better. Still, it may be a while before we see anything like this. It would make a lot of sense for Windows 12, especially since Microsoft is reporting exploring the idea of a more modular operating system.

Source: WalkingCat (Twitter)

Via: Windows Central