Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Windows 11 to HoloLens 2 headsets. It will be a free optional upgrade coming in "H1 of this year" and customers will still be able to keep the mixed reality headset on Windows 10 if they please.

As huge as this sounds, Windows 11 on HoloLens isn't as massive an upgrade as it was for regular PCs. Microsoft instead focused this HoloLens version of Windows 11 on security and "continued platform support," according to a blog post penned by Robin Seiler, corporate vice president of Windows and devices at Microsoft. Indeed, since HoloLens is mainly an enterprise product, this means those using it can expect monthly security updates and improved app performance.

That is in addition to under-the-hood support for developer tools like Microsoft Edge WebView 2, which is now in preview on HoloLens 2. That support is all about improving support for HTML, CSS, and JavaScript codes in any application a developer might want to code for the headset.

Beyond Windows 11 for HoloLens 2, Microsoft is bringing new features to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides, which is a mixed reality application that provided holographic instructions. Users will get support for 3D annotations to objects in the world around them. Other than that, there's also a new custom security feature dubbed "Restricted Mode" which brings stricter app access controls for those who might be working in confidential factories and areas.

Though Microsoft's HoloLens division has had a bit of a shakeup due to recent layoffs, Microsoft remains committed to the mixed reality headset. Robin Seiler mentioned that Windows 11 on HoloLens 2 will "continue to provide tools and benefits while ensuring the most secure mixed reality environments." He also noted that HoloLens 2 customers have had a 60% increase in training efficiency when using HoloLens 2, adding up to a savings of $1.3 million in labor costs.

If you might recall, Microsoft did bring Microsoft Teams to HoloLens 2 earlier this year. For fans of HoloLens, and the enterprise customers using the headset, there the platform will indeed stay alive heading into the future.