If you want to upgrade your operating system on mobile, you typically either need to wait for a carrier-approved firmware update or root to install a custom ROM. But on PC, the process is much easier. Windows 11 Pro builds on Windows 10 with heaps of new functionality, including Direct Storage for faster load times in next-gen 3D games, an improved task scheduler optimized for the latest generation of processors, and better multitasking. It’s normally priced at $199, but you can grab a license (valid for use on up to three devices) for only $32.97 at the XDA Depot.

For the average PC user, Windows 11 Home will do just fine, and it can handle all basic tasks with ease. But if you crave power user features such as hardware virtualization, robust networking support, and more, upgrading to Pro is a smart move.

All versions of Windows 11 let you adapt your desktop to optimize productivity. With Snap Layouts, for example, you can drag application windows into pretty much any configuration, and they will snap together neatly. Improved voice search also allows you to save time on mundane tasks such as replying to emails. Windows 11 also adheres to the Zero Trust security model, and it's completely optimized for the cloud. You even get an improved gaming experience compared to Windows 10, thanks to DirectX 12 Ultimate and Auto HDR.

But if you want to do even more with your PC, Windows 11 Pro is the way to go. Stepping up to Pro gives you more advanced features like BitLocker encryption, which prevents unauthorized access to your stored data. Then, there's hardware Hyper-V virtualization, which allows you to run one or more virtual machines on your PC. This lets you load an older OS to run incompatible apps or even run Linux on top of your current Windows install. There is so much more as well, including Windows Sandbox, which lets you run apps safely in an isolated environment, and it can even support more CPUs and RAM.

Windows 11 Pro is normally available for $199, but you grab it today for just $32.97.