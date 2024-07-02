Key Takeaways Microsoft adds ads to Windows 11 Weather app, sparking user backlash.

Users respond to the addition of ads with ad-blocking tools and an unofficial Windows 11 ad blocker.

The ongoing battle between Microsoft and its users continues over ad placement.

Microsoft's relation between itself and its users have been turbulent over the years. Some days, Microsoft listens to its users and reverts any changes that its users really don't like. This time, however, it seems the Redmond giant is putting its foot down over ads in Windows 11. After we saw ads appear in the Start menu and Game Pass recommendations in the Settings menu, Microsoft is continuing its ad-based quest by adding ads to the Weather app.

The Weather app gets ads on Windows 11

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Microsoft is beginning its first wave of ads in the Weather app. This was first spotted by @ChangeWindows on X, who keeps people up-to-date on what's arriving in the newest Windows patch. In their post, they had some choice words about the addition:

@ChangeWindows made another post stating that they did think that the update itself was great and added some much-needed features. However, they noted that the update was "used to add more ads" and that there were a lot of minor things that weren't properly fleshed out with the update.

The battle between Microsoft and its own users wages on

Image Credit: xM4ddy and Unsplash

Given that user feedback against the ads isn't having an effect, users are taking matters into their own hands. For example, when the Start menu ads first arrived, we saw a new Windows 11 ad control tool and an unofficial Windows 11 ad blocker arrive within a day of one another. As such, Microsoft will likely have a fight on its hands as users find ways to block the ads and use the operating system as they desire.