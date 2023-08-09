Key Takeaways Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola offers seamless integration with ThinkPads, a stunning display, and strong privacy/security features, although the camera is mid-range.

Microsoft and Motorola have partnered to bring new productivity features to the ThinkPhone, including enhanced mobile access for Windows 365 and push-to-talk integration with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams.

These features will be rolled out in the next few weeks and are aimed at business users, requiring relevant licenses for access.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola was announced earlier this year as a handset primarily geared towards business users, especially ThinkPad customers. When we reviewed it at XDA, we gave it high praise for its tight and seamless integration with ThinkPads, a stunning 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz referesh rate, excellent privacy and security features, and decent performance. The main drawback that we highlighted was the decidedly mid-range camera, but of course, no device is perfect. Now, Microsoft and Motorola have partnered to bring new productivity features to the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

The first feature is enhanced mobile access for Windows 365 on your ThinkPhone, which means that you can access a full-fledged Windows Cloud PC directly on your phone. In addition, you can also leverage the Moto Connect service to stream the Cloud PC experience directly to a larger display through a USB-C cable, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Motorola believes that this integration will facilitate IT admins in reducing costs by provisioning only ThinkPhone devices and displays to an organization's employees, along with a Windows 365 license, of course.

The other Microsoft-centric capability in tow is push-to-talk (PTT) integration through the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams. Previously, the Red Key button on the ThinkPhone could be used to seamlessly connect the handset and a ThinkPad through the Think 2 Think service, but now, it can be configured to invoke PTT capabilities in the Walkie Talkie app for Teams. This could be particularly useful for frontline workers looking for instantaneous remote communication with their colleagues.

That said, it is important to note that these two features have not been made available just yet and will be rolled out within the next few weeks. Both these capabilities are geared more towards business users and require relevant licenses for access.