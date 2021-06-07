Microsoft isn’t releasing any new Windows preview builds until after Windows 11 event

Today, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21390.1000 to the Dev channel. It’s yet another cumulative update with no features or fixes, designed to test the servicing pipeline.

What’s more interesting is that the blog post said that updates like this one are all we’re going to get for the next several weeks, as opposed to getting any new full builds. It makes sense too. On June 24, Microsoft is going to announce Windows 11.

While it’s going to be a new version of Windows, it’s not changing in the same way that new versions have in the past. For all intents and purposes, this could have been Windows 10 version 21H2. However, since it’s such a major change, Microsoft wanted to give it some fanfare and call it something different.

It comes with a major visual overhaul with the codename Sun Valley. For the most part, we haven’t seen any Sun Valley yet in Windows Insider Preview builds. But unlike what the Windows Insider Program is promised to be – a place where enthusiasts can try out the latest features as they’re being developed – Microsoft is holding back the latest features so it can show them off at an event.

With that in mind, it absolutely makes sense that there won’t be any new builds between now and then. For months now, we’ve been seeing these preview builds ship with one or two minor new features, or some new icons here or there; meanwhile, Microsoft watchers know that there’s more to the story.

And Microsoft is going to tell that story on June 24 at 11am Eastern Time. After that, those who want to get their hands on Windows 11 should be able to. Microsoft should also be answering some questions that day, such as if it’s going to continue to build out Windows 10, or if Windows 11 is the only way forward, continuing on its plan to not compete with itself.