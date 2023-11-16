Key Takeaways Windows 7 and 8 users could previously upgrade to Windows 10 and 11 for free, but Microsoft recently closed this loophole in September 2023.

Some Windows users are now experiencing issues with their product keys, particularly after replacing hardware in their devices.

Microsoft is aware of these activation issues and advises affected users to contact customer service for assistance.

For years, Windows 7 and 8 users have been able to upgrade to Windows 10 and 11 without cost, thanks to a long-standing loophole. Microsoft has officially blocked the opportunity to upgrade for free as of September 2023. However, it seems that the change has done more than eliminate the installation path to the update — existing Windows users are now reporting issues with their product keys.

As noted by The Verge, several Windows users can no longer activate their software with an existing license, specifically after replacing hardware in their devices. One user told the publication that they ran into the problem while attempting automatic activation following a hardware change. Although customer support noted that these types of changes do not void a Windows license, they were unable to restore the individual’s product keys. In this instance, the owner had been trying to use a Windows 10 license derived from a Windows 7 upgrade. In a statement to the publication, the company acknowledged that it’s aware of the issue. Bill Babonas, principal product manager of Windows, told The Verge that those who are facing technical issues should contact customer service.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

When Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 in 2015, it made a Windows 10 upgrade offer to existing users, free of charge. However, that offer ended on July 29, 2016, which the company specified when it recently announced the closure of the loophole. Microsoft also noted in April 2023 that Windows 10 would stop receiving feature updates, but security updates will still roll out until the end-of-support date of October 14, 2025.

In the second half of 2024, the company intends to launch Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC (long-term servicing channel) and Windows 11 Enterprise IoT LTSC. Both have been highly anticipated by business customers as rumors swirl about Microsoft’s supposed development of Windows 12 as well. Whether customers will have to pay to upgrade to the next edition of the operating system has yet to be confirmed.