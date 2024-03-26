Key Takeaways Microsoft has reorganized its Windows and Surface teams, with Davuluri leading and Parakhin potentially leaving.

Recent executive shakeups at Microsoft include Panos Panay's departure and a failed attempt to hire OpenAI CEO.

Davuluri, a veteran at Microsoft, will report to Rajesh Jha while Parakhin transitions under CTO Kevin Scott.

Almost six months ago, we learned that Microsoft's Panos Panay was departing the firm after spending almost 20 years there. This came as a huge surprise considering the fact that the former executive had been promoted to the prestigious Senior Leadership Team (SLT) in 2021 and was actively leading the Windows and Devices division. Following his departure, Microsoft split this division, tapping Pavan Davuluri to lead the Surface group, while Mikhail Parakhin guided a new Windows and web experiences team. Now, the company has announced yet another shakeup in its organizational structure.

Who's in, who's out?

Citing an internal Microsoft memo, The Verge has reported that Microsoft is once again unifying its Windows and Surface teams, which means that one of the executives is departing their role. The Redmond tech giant has opted to go for Davuluri as the leader of its latest group, with Parakhin "exploring" new roles and opportunities, though there is speculation that he might end up leaving Microsoft too. This move also comes as a surprise considering that Parakhin has been a very public figure for Microsoft on their X (formerly Twitter) account for the past few months.

Davuluri is a Microsoft veteran who has been working at the company for the past 23 years; he will be reporting directly to Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of devices and experiences. Meanwhile, Parakhin will be reporting to Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott during his transition phase.

This is not the first executive shakeup at Microsoft in recent memory

It is important to note that there appears to be some turbulence at Microsoft right now when it comes to leadership roles. As mentioned earlier, Panos Panay left the firm about six months ago, and then there was an attempt to hire OpenAI CEO Sam Altman too; of course, that move fell through once Altman returned to OpenAI. Just a few days ago, Microsoft also hired Google DeepMind's co-founder Mustafa Suleyman and a bunch of Inflection AI executives to lead a new AI division at the company. Jha has noted that his Experiences + Devices team will work in synergy with Suleyman's AI group to integrate the latter's technologies into existing and upcoming products and services.